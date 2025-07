Metaphysical Graffiti | Music | Showcase

What is the coolest song you've never heard? What do you call a drummer in a three-piece suit? And, is there a connection between rock 'n' roll and the meaning of life? Author Seth Kaufman tries to answer some of those mind-bending questions in his book 'Metaphysical Graffiti'. Seth Kaufman, New York-based author 0:37 #MetaphysicalGraffiti #SethKaufman #Showcase