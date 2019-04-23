WORLD
Bolivia Bus Crash: Residents grapple with year's worst bus crash
Bolivia has some of the world's deadliest roads. In the northern town of Pacallo, there are at least 25 victims, after a bus crashed head-on with another vehicle and plunged down a deep ravine. 23 others are in a serious condition. And as Liz Maddock reports, authorities aren't exactly sure how to prevent these accidents from happening. #BusCrash, #Bolivia, #LatinAmerica
April 23, 2019
