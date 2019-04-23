BIZTECH
Italy, Greece piled on more debt in 2018 Money Talks
Greece and Italy are the two most indebted economies in the eurozone.. and they piled-on even more loans last year, according to the latest official Eurostat figures. Despite debt going down in the wider economic bloc, the worrying figures out of Athens and Rome could jeopardise all 19 members of the eurozone. It's also casting doubts over the future of the European Union, as Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to TRT World's Editor-at-Large, Craig Copetas in Paris. #Debt #Eurozone #Reforms
April 23, 2019
