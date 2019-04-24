Sri Lanka Attacks: President to replace heads of security, defense

Sri Lanka's president says the heads of defence and the security forces will be removed in the next 24 hours. That's after reports that intelligence officials had been given advanced warnings of the Easter Sunday attacks but failed to act on the information. More than 320 people were killed in the string of bombings. And as Patrick Fok reports from Colombo, Sri Lankan officials believe the attack may be linked to last month's Christchurch terror attack. #SriLanka #blasts #SriLankaAttacks