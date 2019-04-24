WORLD
Brazil Land Battle: Indigenous Brazilians fight for land rights
Five hundred years after Europeans arrived in Brazil, some of the three hundred indigenous groups there are still fighting for land. Ninety eight per cent of indigenous Brazilians live on reservations in the Amazon jungle. But in the capital city, just a stone's throw from the presidential palace, one indigenous village is fighting for its place in the urban jungle. Monica Yanakiew reports from Brasilia. #Amazon #LandBattle #Brazil
April 24, 2019
