WORLD
1 MIN READ
Qatar National Library | Literature | Showcase
Fusty, musty, gloomy, groaning with books on dusty old shelves is sometimes the mental image one gets of a library. But that won't be true when you step into the Qatar National Library. Larger than one hundred and seventy tennis courts, it's not only home to tens of thousands of books, but also a wealth of modern-day resources. After speaking with sneaker artist Daniel Arsham in Doha as you heard earlier on the show, Showcase's Aadel Haleem took a stroll through this village of books. #Qatar #NationalLibrary #Showcase
Qatar National Library | Literature | Showcase
April 24, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us