Years of Violence Face Mali’s New Prime Minister Boubou Cisse

Boubou Cisse is Mali’s newly picked prime minister, and he has the unenviable task of working with all sides of government to turn Mali's worsening security situation around. He takes office following the killings of 160 Fulani herdsmen in the town of Ogossagou, an attack that led to the resignation of the last Prime Minister just days ago. #Mali #BoubouCisse #Cisse