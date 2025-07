37 Executed in Saudi / When Jack met Donald / Bitcoin seasteaders on the run! – Newsfeed

00:52 : 37 people executed by Saudi Arabia including a man who was 17 when arrested 03:36 : Twitter bromance between Donald and Jack in the White House 07:40 : Seasteaders pursued by Thai authorities. They face execution if caught #SaudiExecutions #TrumpMeetsJack #Seasteading