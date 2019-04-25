Saudi wealth has business community overlooking human rights wrongs | Money Talks

Six months ago, much of the world's business and finance elite boycotted the so-called 'Davos in the Desert' summit in Saudi Arabia over the killing of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. But now, some of those same people are front-and-centre at another financial conference in Riyadh. As Mobin Nasir reports, they're lured by contracts worth billions of dollars -- proving they aren't holding grudges over Saudi Arabia's human rights record. For more on this story, we spoke to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris. #Saudi #Wealth #Khashoggi