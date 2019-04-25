BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Saudi wealth has business community overlooking human rights wrongs | Money Talks
Six months ago, much of the world's business and finance elite boycotted the so-called 'Davos in the Desert' summit in Saudi Arabia over the killing of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. But now, some of those same people are front-and-centre at another financial conference in Riyadh. As Mobin Nasir reports, they're lured by contracts worth billions of dollars -- proving they aren't holding grudges over Saudi Arabia's human rights record. For more on this story, we spoke to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris. #Saudi #Wealth #Khashoggi
Saudi wealth has business community overlooking human rights wrongs | Money Talks
April 25, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us