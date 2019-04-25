Cremona: The City of Violins | Music | Showcase

A small city in the Po Valley of northern Italy has been churning out world-class violins for five hundred years. Famous for his coveted Stradivarius violins which can fetch up to 16 million dollars the seventeenth-century luthier Antonio Stradivari set a standard for handcrafted stringed instruments that many local artisans continue to emulate to this day. #Cremona #Violin #Showcase