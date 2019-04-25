Atolye: Creative Services Organization | Design | Showcase

Istanbul-based creative company Atolye, describes itself as a 21-century creative services organization. It's a community that brings together a strategic design studio and a creative hub, to solve problems and create a positive impact. They also propose a well-networked and hands-on model for organizations. Kerem Alper, Co-founder of ATOLYE 0:47 Engin Ayaz, Co-founder of ATOLYE 01:52 #Atolye #Design #Showcase