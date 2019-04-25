WORLD
We ask BDS Founder Why he was Denied Entry to the US
A prominent pro-Palestinian activist, Omar Barghouti, has been barred from entering the United States. Barghouti was stopped at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport and prevented from boarding his US-bound flight earlier this month, despite having valid travel documents. Barghouti co-founded the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, which aims to exert pressure on Israel until it complies with international law. Several US states have introduced laws to hamper the movement, which Israel refers to as extremist and anti-Zionist. Guest: Omar Barghouti Co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement #BDS #OmarBarghouti #Palestine #BoycottIsrael
April 25, 2019
