Sudan's Military Takeover: Three members of ruling military council resign

Three members of Sudan's ruling military council have resigned - conceding to demands made by protesters. On Wednesday, they met senior military officials - to try to resolve the increasing tensions over the future of the country. That's after president Omar al Bashir was ousted in a coup, but the opposition is still calling for more protests, including a million man march on Thursday. Angela Murphy reports. #Sudan, #MilitaryTakeover, #OmaralBashir