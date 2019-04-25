BIZTECH
Bangladesh marks six years since textile factory tragedy | Money Talks
It's the worst tragedy in Bangladesh's multi-billion-dollar garment manufacturing industry. This week marks six years since the Rana Plaza factory collapsed, killing hundreds of people and sparking demands for better working conditions. But today, garment workers still face exploitation and low wages. A Human Rights Watch report shows that despite promises of change, the global fashion industry has returned to business as usual. Christie Miedema joined Money Talks from Utrecht in the Netherlands. She's the outreach co-ordinator at Clean Clothes Campaign, an organisation dedicated to improving working conditions in the global garment industry. #Textile #SweatShop #WorkingConditions
April 25, 2019
