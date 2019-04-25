April 25, 2019
The War in Syria: Rights groups release report into Raqqa deaths
To Syria, where according to a new joint report from Amnesty International and UK based Airwars- the US-led Coalition's military offensive has caused more than 1,600 civilian deaths in the city of Raqqa. TRT World's Alaattin Kilic went to the northern Syrian city of Jarablus to talk to survivors who've fled the conflict. #Raqqa, #Syria, #AmnestyInternational
