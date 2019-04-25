The Trump Presidency: State of emergency in town over migrant influx

Yuma, Arizona has become the first town in the US to declare a state of emergency over the influx of migrants from Mexico. Its mayor says the border town doesn't have the resources to cope with the numbers.. Charities have been helping migrants in Yuma, before they're transferred to host communities. But, as our Latin America Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, hundreds more are expected to arrive in the coming months. #StateOfEmergency #Trump #Mexico