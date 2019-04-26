BIZTECH
French president unveils reforms to ease unrest | Money Talks
The French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to 'significantly' cut taxes for middle-class workers by closing loopholes and lowering expenditure. It's one of the economic and political reforms he's announced in an attempt to reboot his presidency, which has taken a hit from five months of Yellow Vest protests. Macron - who was swept into power two years ago promising to transform France's economy - has also promised to push ahead with his government's other plans, which include relaxing the country's strict labour laws and reforming the nation's welfare system. For more on the story, we spoke to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris. #YelloVest #Macron #Taxes
April 26, 2019
