Interview with Kelly Jane Torrance on Javad Zarif’s UN Speech/US-Iran relations

Two days ago, the Trump administration threatened sanctions against countries doing business with Iran. Now, the Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif has hit back. He accused America of using coercion to stop countries who are complying with a UN Security council resolution, which allows the world to trade with Iran. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Zarif warned the US against new sanctions. #KellyJaneTorrance #JavadZarif #Iran