April 26, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Istanbul Photo Awards | Photography | Showcase
Since it began five years ago the Istanbul Photo awards have seen more than one hundred thousand images come across its desk. The contest open to international photographers focuses on news and sports. This year, winners announced on Thursday included everything from migrants crossing into Mexico to a surfer riding a big wave in Portugal. #Istanbul #PhotoAwards #Showcase
Istanbul Photo Awards | Photography | Showcase
Explore