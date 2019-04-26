Is the New IRA a Terrorist Organisation?

The New IRA admitted to the killing of journalist Lyra McKee. While the Republican dissident group apologised, the police are treating McKee’s death as an act of terrorism. So is the New IRA freedom fighters or terrorists? Guests: Susan McKay Journalist and friend of Lyra McKee Mark Daly Irish Senator for Fianna Fail Neil Jarman Director of the Institute for Conflict Research #IRA #McKee #LyraMcKee