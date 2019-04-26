WORLD
US Senators Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez have introduced a bi-partisan bill aimed at reshaping US strategy in the Eastern Mediterranean. The legislation will allow the US to provide arms and funding to Greek administered Cyprus and pave the way for energy cooperation. It also calls for delaying the delivery of the F-35 fighter jet to Turkey. We look at how this bill will affect Washington’s already strained ties with Ankara. Guests: US Senators Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez have introduced a bi-partisan bill aimed at reshaping US strategy in the Eastern Mediterranean. The legislation will allow the US to provide arms and funding to Greek administered Cyprus and pave the way for energy cooperation. It also calls for delaying the delivery of the F-35 fighter jet to Turkey. We look at how this bill will affect Washington’s already strained ties with Ankara. Guests: Tarık Oguzlu Chair of the Political Science and International Relations deparment at Antalya Bilim University DIMITRIOS TRIANTAPHYLLOU Associate Professor of International Relations at Kadir Has University Pete Sessions Former Republican member of the US congress #Rubio-Menendez #Turkey #US
How will Rubio-Menendez bill affect Turkey's relationship with the US?
April 26, 2019
