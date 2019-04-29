WORLD
Lara Stolman's inspiring debut documentary, Swim Team, follows three diverse young men -- Michael McQuay Jr., Robert Justino and Kelvin Truong -- from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, who fall on the autism spectrum. New Jersey reports the highest rate of autism in the country, with one in 26 boys on the spectrum. On the McQuays' team, the Jersey Hammerheads, these young men find inclusion, independence and space to achieve their loftiest goals. Compassionate and perceptive, filmmaker Stolman also manages to capture the parents' hopes and frustrations. As Truong's mother shows the holes that Truong has made in the walls at home, she maintains a smile, though her voice quavers at times. Stolman makes clear that the parents face financial burdens, compounded by an underfunded public school system ill-equipped to support special-needs children and young adults. Find out more at https://www.trtworld.com/storyteller
