US economy grows 3.2% in first quarter of 2019 | Money Talks
Despite trade tensions with China, a protracted government shutdown at the beginning of the year and a global economic slowdown, the US economy continues to fire on all cylinders. It grew 3.2 percent in the first three months of this year, significantly higher than the 2.2 percent expected. Tax cuts introduced last year have boosted consumer spending. But analysts say low inflation suggests the spending spree is already winding down. For more on this we caught up with Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris. #USeconomy #TaxCuts #TradeWar
April 27, 2019
