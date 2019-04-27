WORLD
DC Direct: Millennial Reaction to the Mueller Report
After over two years, Robert Mueller has finally released the results of the investigation into Russia’s meddling into the 2016 presidential elections and alleged collusion by the Trump campaign. The report captured the public’s imagination, and every little detail about the investigation was a headline and trending topic. But now that the report is finished, did it live up to the hype? And how are young people feeling about the report? Tune into DC Direct as we talk to DC Young Democrats President Marcus Goodwin, Rachel Tripp and Christian Barnard from Young Voices, and grad student Martin Sanders to get Millenials’ reaction to the Mueller report. #DCdirect #Mueller #MuellerReport
April 27, 2019
