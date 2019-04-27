WORLD
1 MIN READ
Measles Outbreak: Cases hit a 25-year high in US
Staying in the US and health officials across the country are trying to battle the worst measles outbreak in 20 years. In the last few days, hundreds of students and staff at two universities in Los Angeles were quarantined. And in New York almost 400 cases have been reported. Officials are blaming it in part on the misinformation around vaccines. Courtney Kealy has this report. #measles #MeaslesOutbreak #US
Measles Outbreak: Cases hit a 25-year high in US
April 27, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us