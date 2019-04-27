April 27, 2019
South Africa Apartheid: Students taught about painful apartheid past
Twenty-five years after the fall of apartheid in South Africa, teaching the country's history at schools remains a sensitive subject. Teachers have to balance emotions to convey the dark chapter of the country's past. And as Sharon Ogunleye reports, students also have to deal with memories of suffering and questions of identity. #apartheid #SouthAfrica #SA
