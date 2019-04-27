April 27, 2019
The War in Syria: Heightened security in Azaz after Daesh threat
Daesh has lost the last of its territory in Syria. But sleeper cells and fleeing fighters mean the group still presents a serious threat. TRT World's Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth has been on the ground in northern Syria looking at the security situation there and why it's proved such an important area to secure. #Azaz #Syria #war
