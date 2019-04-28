Spain Elections: Voters go to polls for third time in four years

People in Spain will cast their votes in one of the most unpredictable elections the country has ever seen. It's Spain's third election in four years. There are 350 seats in the lower house and any one party needs to win 176 of them to form a government. But as Shamim Chowdhury explains from Madrid, that's unlikely to happen. #SpainElections #Spain #elections