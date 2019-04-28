Bosnia's Got Talent: Bosnian actors gain popularity in Hollywood

When you think of blockbusters and big movie awards, Bosnia Herzegovina is probably not the first country to come to mind. Its economy is still struggling more than twenty years after the Bosnian War. But its film industry, despite being small, has produced some big talents. Sibel Karkus met one of them in Sarajevo. #Bosnia #Hollywood #BosniasGotTalent