April 28, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cyclone Kenneth: Rescue efforts underway in northern Mozambique
Rescuers are racing to save people trapped by rapidly rising floodwaters in Mozambique. Cyclone Kenneth made landfall on Thursday, killing at least 5 people and destroying tens of thousands of homes. While the storm has weakened, heavy rains haven't... the UN is now warning of devastating floods. #cyclone #CycloneKenneth #Mozambique
