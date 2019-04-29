WORLD
Japan Emperor Abdication: First monarch to give up throne in 200 years
On Tuesday, Emperor Akihito will become the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in more than two hundred years. The emperor's son will take his place. But after his reign, the future of the imperial family may be short-lived. Japan's succession rules prevent women from taking the throne. But as Mayu Yoshida reports, many Japanese people want to change the rules in order to preserve this royal tradition. #JapaneseEmperor, #Japan, #Akihito
April 29, 2019
