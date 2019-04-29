BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
NASDAQ hits record high as tech profits rise | Money Talks
Silicon Valley's giants have given investors a big lift, offsetting other stock losses amid market fears over slowing economic growth and corporate earnings. The tech rally has catapulted the Nasdaq to a new record high, on the back of eye-watering results from several of the big players. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more on the Silicon rally, Money Talks spoke to Mark Skilton in the UK. He's a Professor of Practice in Information Systems and Management at the Warwick Business School. #TechStocks #SiliconValley #Nasdaq
April 29, 2019
