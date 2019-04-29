Spain Votes: Socialists win election, far right makes gains

In Spain, the ruling Socialist party has claimed victory in the general election. But, it will need the backing of smaller parties to form a government. Meanwhile a far-right party has been voted in to the Spanish parliament for the first time since democracy was restored 40 years ago. From Madrid, Shamim Chowdhury reports. #Spain, #Election, #SpanishDemocracy