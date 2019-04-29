Cyclone Kenneth: Rescue efforts under way in northern Mozambique

The death toll from Cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique has jumped to 38. The storm hit last week, but with continuing heavy rains and flooding, rescuers are only just starting to reach affected areas. The UN is granting 13 million dollars in emergency funds. But the World Bank says the country needs closer to two billion. Natasha Hussain reports.