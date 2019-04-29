'Avengers: Endgame' shatters box office record | Money Talks

Fans around the world have packed movie theatres for the debut weekend of Avengers: Endgame. For more than a decade, the Marvel Universe has dominated the box office with its superhero sagas. And Endgame is the biggest hit of them all. For more on the Avengers' marvelous opening weekend, we spoke to our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas, in Paris. #Avengers #Endgame #Marvel