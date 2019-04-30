WORLD
Ara Guler: The Eye of Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase
The 'Eye of Istanbul'. That's what Turkey's best-known photographer Ara Guler has forever been referred to. His images provide an intimate insight into the city he called home. And now the presidency of the Republic of Turkey and the Ara Guler museum want to carry his vision of Istanbul to a wider audience. The first stop in London. Where Showcase's Miranda Atty goes to see that vision, for herself. #AraGuler #Photography #Showcase
Ara Guler: The Eye of Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase
April 30, 2019
