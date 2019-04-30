BIZTECH
One of the world's biggest defence exhibitions has kicked off in Istanbul. Turkey is showcasing several domestically designed systems to thousands of foreign buyers. Among them, a new attack helicopter and an electric armed vehicle. The country is seeking to become self-sufficient in terms of its defence needs. Turkey's defence spending rose 24% in 2018 to $19 billion, the fastest pace among the world's top 15 arms buyers. #Arms #DefenceSpend #Tanks
April 30, 2019
