Merkel ally vows to stop Nord Stream 2 pipeline | Money Talks

As the European Union ditches its reliance on carbon-heavy fuels, its dependence on Russian gas is increasing. In a bid to guarantee its energy security, Germany is backing a new direct pipeline stretching from northern Russia, through the Baltic Sea to a port on its northern coast. Despite strong opposition from the United States and a number of EU countries, it's due for completion in time for the coming winter. But now a last-minute challenge to its creation has appeared in the unlikely form of a German politician who's seeking election to one of Europe's highest offices. Paolo Montecillo reports on what's possibly the world's most controversial pipeline. And for more on the story, we spoke to Marco Giuli in Brussels. He's an energy sector analyst from the European Policy Centre. #AngelaMerkel #NordStream #Weber