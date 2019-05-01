WORLD
1 MIN READ
Egypt Prisoners: Former political prisoner uses art to cope
Since the beginning of his second term as Egyptian president in March 2018, Abdel Fattah el Sisi's armed forces have escalated what the government calls a crackdown on terrorism. But rights groups cite an increase in reports of security officers' intimidation, violence, and imprisonment of Sisi's political opponents and activists. Sarah Balter tells the story of a former political prisoner who's come up with a creative way to deal with being locked up more than once. #EgyptPrisoners #Egypt #Sisi
May 1, 2019
