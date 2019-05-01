WORLD
1 MIN READ
TRT Jazz Orchestra | Music | Showcase
"Jazz is not just music, it's a way of life. It is a way of being. A way of thinking." Those are the words of the jazz legend. Nina Simone. Eight years ago, UNESCO recognised 'jazz' as written into the human story, and something that united, all walks of life. And so, they declared April the 30th 'International jazz day' Marking that day here in Istanbul is the TRT's Jazz Orchestra. With their old-school feel, the orchestra is hoping to capture the hearts and ears of a whole new generation. Showcase's Aadel Haleem explains. Ferit Odman, Jazz Drummer 03:32 #Jazz #TRT #Showcase
TRT Jazz Orchestra | Music | Showcase
May 1, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us