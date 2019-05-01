What does the Future Hold for Japan’s Imperial Throne and the Emperor?

Akihito was never a traditional Japanese emperor. He was the first to marry a commoner, the first to speak live on television, and, after decades on the throne, the first in modern history to step down. Now, as his son takes over, what will it mean for the imperial symbol of Japanese power, and the future of the monarchy? #Akihito #Naruhito #Japan