US Accused of Killing More Syrian Civilians than Previously Reported

The US coalition in Syria successfully wiped out Daesh’s self-declared caliphate, during a 2017 military campaign on Raqqa. But in doing so, Amnesty International says it indiscriminately killed over 1,600 civilians. If true, was the operation worth it? We pose the question to former US military spokesman Mark Kimmitt. #Amnesty #Raqqa #USCoalition