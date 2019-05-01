Japan’s New Emperor Naruhito Takes his Throne, but how Relevant is He?

How does Japan's imperial monarchy fit in with the country's high tech ultra-modern society? We look at Emperor Akihito's abdication and the coronation of Emperor Naruhito. Guests: Constantine Vaporis Director of the Asian Studies Program at the University of Maryland Shihoko Goto Senior Associate for Northeast Asia at the Wilson Center Selcuk Esenbel Honorary director of the Asian Studies Center at Bogazici University #Reiwa #Naruhito #Akihito