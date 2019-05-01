Japan Emperor Abdication: Akihito's son Naruhito becomes new emperor

Japan has officially entered a new imperial era. As the clock hit midnight Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne, following the abdication of his father Akihito. In his first official address, Naruhito paid tribute to his father and said he would keep in mind Akihito's devotion to peace. Philip Owira reports. #Japan, #Emperor, #Abdication