May 2, 2019
UK PM May says Brexit uncertainty needs to end | Money Talks
British Prime Minister Theresa May says the UK needs to end the current uncertainty surrounding Brexit as soon as possible. Speaking at a parliamentary committee hearing, May told MPs that talks with the opposition Labour Party had been constructive - saying they shared similar aims for future customs agreements with the EU. #Brexit #EU #Deal
