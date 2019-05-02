BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
International Workers' Day observed globally | Money Talks
Millions of people around the world have taken to the streets to mark International Workers' Day, demanding better rights and employment conditions. The event dates back to the 1880s when labour movements in many countries were fighting for the right to form unions, earn overtime pay and limit workdays to eight hours. On average, people now work half as many hours each week as they did back then. But income disparities are still widespread. In France, Yellow Vest protesters have been rallying for six months over rising taxes and stagnating incomes. They joined May Day demonstrations across the country, including in Paris, where the rallies turned violent. Elena Casas was there and sent us this report. TRT World's Editor-at-Large, Craig Copetas, joined us from Paris. #MayDay #WorkersDay #YellowVests
International Workers' Day observed globally | Money Talks
May 2, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us