Millions of people around the world have taken to the streets to mark International Workers' Day, demanding better rights and employment conditions. The event dates back to the 1880s when labour movements in many countries were fighting for the right to form unions, earn overtime pay and limit workdays to eight hours. On average, people now work half as many hours each week as they did back then. But income disparities are still widespread. In France, Yellow Vest protesters have been rallying for six months over rising taxes and stagnating incomes. They joined May Day demonstrations across the country, including in Paris, where the rallies turned violent. Elena Casas was there and sent us this report. TRT World's Editor-at-Large, Craig Copetas, joined us from Paris. #MayDay #WorkersDay #YellowVests