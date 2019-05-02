Sean Scully & JMW Turner | Exhibitions | Showcase

J.M.W Turner's painting 'The Evening Star' isn't his best-known work. In fact, it's seen as one of his experimental pieces - that was never finished. But according to Turner Prize-winning Irish artist Shawn Sean Scully, it's much more than that. And because of that, Turner's painting is the inspiration for his new solo show at London's National Gallery which explores colour, nature, light and line. Showcase's Miranda Atty was at the opening. #Skully #Turner #Showcase