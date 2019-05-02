WORLD
Houthis and Human Rights
The war in Yemen is one of the most brutal conflicts in the Middle East. Tens of thousands have already been killed as a result of fighting between Houthi rebels and the Saudi backed Yemeni government. But that death toll is rising fast, and the UN warns it could hit almost a quarter of a million by 2020. Both warring parties have been accused of human rights abuses, and a recent report by Human Rights Watch claims the Houthis widespread use of landmines has killed civilians and blocked aid from reaching those in need. So what is the conflict all about? Hyder Abbasi explains. #Houthis #HumanRights #Yemen
May 2, 2019
