Venezuela’s May Day | Houthis and Human Rights

Chaos and violence in Venezuela after opposition leader, Juan Guaido calls for a military uprising. But President Nicolas Maduro says he’s quashed an attempted coup and will punish those responsible. And the UN calls Yemen humanity’s ‘greatest preventable disaster’. We challenge one of the warring parties over allegations they’re killing civilians and starving the population #Guaido #Maduro #Venezuela #Yemen #Houthis #YemenWar