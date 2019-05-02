Climate Emergency UK / Kamala Harris Takedown / BBMA Tay v Bey – Newsfeed

- The UK declares a climate emergency. Will the rest of the world listen and follow suit? - Kamala Harris takes down AG Barr and the internet loved all eight minutes of it - The Billboard awards went down. Drake won big, TayTay channeled Bey. The internet went cray cray #ClimateEmergency #ClimateChange #KamalaHarris